Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Suspects in a robbery vaulted their vehicle off a North Street embankment and landed it upside down trying to get away from Rapid City Police Thursday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900 block of North Street. As officers spoke to the victim and got a description, police say they located a vehicle matching that description.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit occurred, and tactical vehicle intervention was attempted, but the vehicle maneuvered through and continued off-road along a row of I-190, the vehicle ended up by the executive golf course. Rapid City police confirmed the vehicle was an SUV and was stolen.

Two people fled the vehicle, while the other two had to be extricated and taken to Monument Health. One person who fled was eventually taken to the hospital and released, while the other was arrested.

However, this was not the original vehicle involved in the robbery. That vehicle has since been located, and those two suspects have been identified and contacted by police.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOTA Territory News will provide you more information as it becomes available.

