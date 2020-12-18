Advertisement

Snow then Sun for Your Friday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Current temperatures topped out in the 40′s and upper-30s across the area.

For the rest of the night we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with a rain and snow mix briefly blanketing the area. The northern hills and eastern Wyoming will see from a dusting to 3 inches. While the Rapid City metro ad adjacent cities will likely top out at about an inch. Our winds will get gustier in our overnight hours. Gusts could be up to 25 to 30 mph.

Lows in the 20s and 30s. And highs tomorrow - with light snow stopping, and peeks of sun by the early evening - will be in the upper-30s and low 40′s.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
MacKenzie Scott, world’s richest woman, donates $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police
Salvation Army Gold Coin
Donor Leaves $1,800 Gold Coin in Salvation Army Kettle
shooting
Gun store theft leads to victim shooting at suspect
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
UN expresses concerns about Tilsen’s arrest, charges for July 3 protest

Latest News

A Great Pre-Christmas Weekend Forecast
A Great Pre-Christmas Weekend Forecast
A Great Pre-Christmas Weekend Forecast
Warm and Sunny Pre-Christmas Weekend Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Cool and Breezy Today, Breezy and Milder over the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast