Snow then Sun for Your Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Current temperatures topped out in the 40′s and upper-30s across the area.

For the rest of the night we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with a rain and snow mix briefly blanketing the area. The northern hills and eastern Wyoming will see from a dusting to 3 inches. While the Rapid City metro ad adjacent cities will likely top out at about an inch. Our winds will get gustier in our overnight hours. Gusts could be up to 25 to 30 mph.

Lows in the 20s and 30s. And highs tomorrow - with light snow stopping, and peeks of sun by the early evening - will be in the upper-30s and low 40′s.

