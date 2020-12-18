Release of name for The Monument’s new arena delayed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some information still needs to be verified before The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center can release the name of its new arena. It was supposed to be released Dec. 17.

The Civic Center, along with Monument Health, asked the public to name the new area at The Monument back in October. In December, after vetting over 600 submissions, four names were up for a vote.

The options? Hero Arena at The Monument, Summit Arena at The Monument, B21 Arena at The Monument and Paha Sapa Arena at The Monument.

On Facebook, the public reacted to the names. Some, like Sandi McQuirk Pasqualucci, were unimpressed. She commented, “I don’t like any of the options.”

Others were all-in for a specific option. Doris Ann Mertz commented, ”Paha Sapa gets my vote. I think we shouldn’t considered Summit because the basketball court at the University of Tennessee is named ‘The Summitt’ in honor of late Lady Vol’s Coach, Pat Summitt.”

Construction on the new, 230,000-square-foot arena is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021. The new arena will be home to Rodeo Rapid City, Black Hills Powwow, Lakota Nation Invitational and countless other sports and entertainment events.

“This arena is going to be incredible for our community – and we want everyone’s input to name this venue,” said Robin Zebroski, Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communications for Monument Health. “We’re asking the Black Hills community to start thinking of great names for this space. We want names that represent our region, the growth of our communities and the incredible energy of the shows that will come with this arena.”

Beginning in 2021, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will market under the new name of The Monument. Naming rights for the Civic Center facility were awarded to the newly-branded Monument Health and announced in November 2019.

