RCPD’s K9 Unit awarded patrol certification

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Following nine months of in-house training and six weeks of state training, all three of the RCPD’s K9 handler teams have been awarded state certification for patrol duties.

The process began back in March, with a restructuring of the RCPD’s K9 unit. Two new K9′s were added to the RCPD K9 unit, along with the selection of each of their new handlers. Sgt. Marcos Glass, a former K9 handler, was selected as the RCPD’s K9 Unit’s full-time supervisor.

In the time since, members of the RCPD’s K9 Unit have participated in months of in-house training before traveling to Sioux Falls in November to begin the state patrol certification process. The certification process tests the K9 handler team’s tracking and detainment abilities. These skills can assist officers during normal patrol functions.

“Police K9s are an extremely versatile tool out in the field,” says RCPD K9 Sergeant Glass. “We can use them to track violent fleeing suspects, search for evidence discarded after crimes, and even use them to help detain dangerous suspects. In many cases, the sheer presence of a K9 can effectively de-escalate a situation without further use-of-force.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.