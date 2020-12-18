Advertisement

Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion

It’s a Christmas present for his girlfriend
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend.(Source: AP Photo/Enric Marti, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (AP) — Mick Jagger, Florida Man?

The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that the four-bedroom home sits on roughly a third of an acre in the planned community of Lakewood Ranch. Perched next to a lake and close to its neighbors, it includes nearly 8,400 square feet (780 square meters) under the roof.

The real estate firm that sold the home, Michael Saunders & Company, said Jagger, 77, paid $1.9 million for it in late October, with the title put in Hamrick’s name.

Tina Ciaccio, the listing agent, said the couple never visited the home before buying it, but met with her online.

“It was very cool hearing Mick Jagger’s voice over the phone; that was neat,” Ciaccio told the Herald-Tribune. “But regardless, they really were a pleasure, a great couple to transact with.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
MacKenzie Scott, world’s richest woman, donates $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police
Salvation Army Gold Coin
Donor Leaves $1,800 Gold Coin in Salvation Army Kettle
shooting
Gun store theft leads to victim shooting at suspect
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
UN expresses concerns about Tilsen’s arrest, charges for July 3 protest

Latest News

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott...
Rockets hit US base in Afghanistan, no casualties reported
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
Hacked networks will need to be burned ‘down to the ground’
FILE - This image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website...
‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens
Congress votes to avert government shutdown for now as Covid relief talks drag on.
COVID relief debated as government shutdown averted