Meadowbrook students raise over $2,700 for memorial rock wall to honor classmate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Meadowbrook second grader passed away last February. To honor her memory, her classmates and family are raising money build a rock wall on the playground.

Shortly before Lilah died, she overcame her fear of heights by climbing a rock wall with her Girl Scout Troop, according to Meadowbrook School Counselor Cari Clark.

Students at Meadowbrook sold 50-cent candy canes to raise money for the wall and made $952. The next week, the student council put on a holiday-themed week of dress-up days. That raised $1,825.04 for the memorial rock wall.

So far, a total of $2777.03 has been raised.

Clark said that the generosity from the Meadowbrook community has been “unbelievably heartwarming.”

