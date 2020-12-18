Kemps Giving Cows donates 66,000 bottles of shelf stable milk to be spread out across the state

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Kemps Giving Cows, a local company, will donate 66,000 bottles of shelf stable milk to be spread out to Feeding South Dakota programs across the state. This milk is special, as it has a shelf life of 12 months, which gives the program a lot more flexibility when handing it out to those in need.

When it comes to perishable and non perishable foods, the organization has trucks that go out on a daily basis to collect food from grocery stores and other food outlets across the city.

Once collected, it is then sorted between perishable and non perishable and if it can, is put in a freezer.

Shawn Burke from Feeding South Dakota says that distributing the food may be difficult sometimes, but agency partners help.

”When we closed the pantry we kind of lost one of our avenues to quickly handle and distribute perishable items so those agencies are stepping up and helping,” says Burke. “We’re also getting that food out in our distributions when we have the mobile distributions we just take it and send it straight out the door.”

Feeding South Dakota say it’s sometimes a tricky operation to get the food out to those who need, but they do their best not to throw away any food.

