Four Lady Cobblers sign to play in college

Central athletes ready to show what they can do at the next level
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:02 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Four Rapid City Central athletes have signed on the dotted line to play at the collegiate level. Morgan Sullivan is headed to USD to play soccer. Alexus Pruitt will play soccer for Black Hills State. Jordon Heckert signed to play basketball at Metro State. Peyton Bagley will play softball for Dakota Wesleyan.

