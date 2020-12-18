Advertisement

Donor Leaves $1,800 Gold Coin in Salvation Army Kettle

The annual tradition of generosity hasn’t missed a year in over two decades
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:13 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The spirit of generosity is alive in the Black Hills during the holiday season, and the Rapid City Salvation Army has reason to celebrate.

Someone dropped a gold coin valued at just under $1,800 in a Salvation Army kettle at the Walmart Supercenter on Lacrosse Street. The tradition of dropping a valuable gold coin goes back 24 years.

Javier Moreno is the Black Hills Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army. He says the dropping of the coin is a display of generosity in the Rapid City community.

“To see the amount of generosity, not just financially, but with people giving their time and other resources from a community, the size of ours is extremely impressive,” Moreno said.

With this donation, Moreno says the Salvation Army can serve 6,000 people this year. The kettles are in front of stores across Rapid City until Christmas Eve.

