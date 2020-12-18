COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1A in full swing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the first waves of COVID-19 vaccines are administered across the country, the State Department of Health has created an order in which South Dakotans can receive the vaccine.

On Monday, a Monument Health emergency department doctor was the first person in Rapid City and in the hospital system to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“What a momentous occasion that we’re turning the corner,” said Dr. Steve Dick, Emergency Department Director, Monument Health Rapid City. “The tide has changed, so to speak.”

Dr. Shankar Kurra, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health Rapid City said we are in phase 1A of the vaccinations, with front line health care workers receiving the vaccine. Vaccines must be prioritized because the supply is limited.

“So the entire process of prioritization is based on one, what is the maximum benefit, and two, what’s the ethical reason, and three, make sure it is possible to carry out that plan,” said Kurra.

Kurra said Phase 1B is schedule to start December 28 for nursing home residents. These vaccinations will done by in-house pharmacies. From there, other healthcare workers and EMS personnel will be in phase 1C. People 65 and older, or with underlying health issues will be in 1D. Other personnel will be in 1E.

Kurra said health care workers are vaccinated first because, if front line health care workers get sick, hospitals will lose capacity, and the ability to deliver timely care is lost.

“It’s a process to make sure maximize benefits and be very ethical and equitable in the way we distribute the vaccine,” said Kurra. “I would say, looking at the way we are looking, spring of next year will be the earliest before anyone in the general population with low risk is going to see the vaccine.”

Kurra said this vaccine is 100% effective in preventing major infections. Ninety-five percent of people who get the vaccine will not get the virus. But, the 5% who do get the virus, they can expect mild symptoms

Kurra said he has gone through the vaccine data and encourages everyone to get the vaccine when possible because he says it is safe.

He also said wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, and stay safe until it is your turn to get vaccine.

