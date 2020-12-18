Advertisement

Cool and Breezy Today, Breezy and Milder over the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front will bring some cooler temperatures and breezy conditions today. Highs will still be a tad above average, near 40 degrees.

The weekend will be milder with Pacific air moving in from the west and northwest. Highs will top 50 degrees Sunday.

Christmas week will start mild, then much colder air arrives Wednesday through Christmas Day. Unfortunately, no significant moisture is expected with the arrival of the cold air, so chances for a white Christmas appear to be quite low this year.

