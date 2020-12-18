Big Foot spotted in Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Big Foot is real and Keystone’s new oddity. Are you one of the lucky few to have seen Bigfoot?

If not, now you can! He’s been spotted and there’s a BIGFOOT BASH, FREE to the community, on Dec.19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Witness the official measurement of the world’s largest Bigfoot right here, at Dahl’s Chainsaw Art in Keystone, SD. 121 Highway 16 A.

Celebrate the world’s largest Bigfoot with FREE games and activities, hot chocolate, food trucks, and live music by the Blind Bard.

