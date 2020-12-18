1.5 million dollars donated to Meals on Wheels

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Meals on Wheels Program of Western South Dakota has received a donation of 1-and-a-half million dollars from a renowned author and philanthropist

Mackenzie Scott who grabbed headlines last year amid her record-breaking divorce settlement with the world’s wealthiest person Jeff Bezos has donated nearly four billion dollars to various organizations across the country over the past couple of months.

Mackenzie Scott has chipped in to help seniors in the Black Hills area receive meals. George Larson is the executive director of Meals on Wheels in Western South Dakota.

Larson hopes that the gift is used to increase the number of communities that Meals on Wheels serves.

“Hopefully with this gift, one thing that it’s going to allow us to do is to increase the number of communities that we can reach, as well as to ensure that no matter what happens in the coming years, meals on wheels and the seniors that rely on it will be able to get the hot nutritious meals that the community deserves”

The 1.5 million dollar gift will help keep Meals on wheels thriving for years to come.

