Terry Peak open for the season after weather delays

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The time has finally come, and people are hitting the slopes at Terry Peak.

The ski resort opened its doors Wednesday for the season.

“It wasn’t big, which was kind of exactly what we were looking for. We were looking to have a soft opening so we can kind of get our staff and ourselves in place,” says the marketing director of Terry Peak, Linda Derosier.

Terry Peak was supposed to open about two weeks ago, but due to warm temperatures and lack of snow, plans changed. Two ski runs are open at the resort.

“Right now, we have limited terrain open. We have our Surprise Run and Stewart Run open. We have two chair lifts that’s the Stewart and the Surprise lift. So we don’t have a lot open, and we’re selling discounted lift tickets up here at Stewart lodge,” says Derosier.

Cody Johnson got his first season pass when he was five and has had one every year since. And he says he’s been counting down the days until he can hit the slopes again.

“Oh, it’s awesome. This my all-time favorite time of year. First day on the hill. First lift ride feels so good. Just like riding a bike again, it’s just awesome,” says Johnson.

As to what it will take to get the other areas open.

“They’re working on Snowstorm currently, and they’ve even started on Kussy and Ben Hur a little bit. But we just need some more cold weather, and they’ll keep pumping the snow out, and we’ll get stuff open. We’re hoping to have more open for sure by Christmas,” says Derosier.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.