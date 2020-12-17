Advertisement

FBI, OST Public Safety charges two men after stabbing Kyle man to death

By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two men were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after being accused of stabbing a Kyle man in November.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Antoine “Joey” Makes Good Wednesday and arrested Vinnie Makes Good Thursday morning. Both are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Henry “Hank” O’Rourke, according to Kevin Smith, a spokesman for the FBI.

O’Rourke, 35, was stabbed to death outside his home in Kyle on Nov. 1, according to Smith. The circumstances around the incident are not public yet.

Both Antoine “Joey” Makes Good and Vinnie Makes Good are in federal custody and have been booked into the Pennington County Jail.

Antonine will appear before prosecutors Friday morning.

The FBI is still investigating the homicide with the help of the Oglala Sioux police.

