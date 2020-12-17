Cooking Beef with Eric - Stew Meat Chili

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This chili with stew meat if one your family will love. Super easy to make!

First, brown a pound and a half of stew meat in 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. When almost completely browned, add a finely chopped large onion and 2 cloves of minced garlic; saute until translucent.

Transfer meat mixture to a large pot and turn heat to high. Add a can of tomatoes and green chilies, a can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed, and a can of black beans, drained and rinsed. Also add a can of diced tomatoes with liquid.

Stir to combine then add a half cup of water and a package of onion soup mix. For the spices, add a teaspoon of cumin, 2 teaspoons chili powder and a half teaspoon of black pepper.

Bring to a boil then turn heat down and simmer for about 30 minutes until heated through.

Serve with a dollop of sour cream or cheese, maybe topped with sliced green onions.

