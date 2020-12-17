Advertisement

Christmas cheer comes early to YFS

This is the 14th year for the event
By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For the 14th year Airmen at Ellsworth delivered gifts to Youth and Family Services in Rapid City.

138 gifts were purchased for infants, toddlers, and pre-schoolers and then delivered to the classrooms by Santa Claus himself.

This year’s event was slightly different due to the COVID pandemic but the joy and excitement as the children opened their gifts didn’t change.

‘Well it is always exciting to see the children smile anytime we have the opportunity to provide a smile for the children we are very excited to do so,’ John Julies, CEO YFS

Post Office employees also take part in the holiday spirit -- purchasing 30 gifts for students. This is also their 14th year of participating.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
MacKenzie Scott, world’s richest woman, donates $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police
Salvation Army Gold Coin
Donor Leaves $1,800 Gold Coin in Salvation Army Kettle
shooting
Gun store theft leads to victim shooting at suspect
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
UN expresses concerns about Tilsen’s arrest, charges for July 3 protest

Latest News

How to stay away from the holiday depression?
Holiday depression
How one organization uses all the food they can to help people.
Perishable foods
Happened earlier Friday afternoon near Catron.
Rollover accident
In just a few days people will be hitting the roads for the holidays.
DUI consequences
Who receives it and when.
Vaccine line