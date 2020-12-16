Advertisement

Windy Wednesday Ahead

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon as the next system approaches. Our winds could top 15-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph out of the north.

Normally this time of the year we are at about 36 degrees. We did not hit that today, but we will gradually creep up there and surpass it through the rest of the week. There is a system coming out of the Pacific Northwest over the next 48 hours that will give us a dose of a rain/snow mix Thursday night into Friday.

For the weekend we can look forward to great last-minute Christmas shopping weather with mostly clear skies and temperatures more than 10 degrees above average. We may be over 50 by Sunday.

