Westhills Village staff receive COVID vaccine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to Monument Health staff last night.

Tuesday morning the first shots were given to caregivers outside of the Monument Health system.

”I did this for them,” said Nancy Keller, administrative assistant for Westhills Village. “And I look forward to the day when they can do what they want to do. They’ve got a lot of living and memories to make and this is the first step for them.”

Keller was one of the first people to receive the Tuesday morning vaccine. A choice she and others made not only for themselves.

“I think without hesitation, anyone who has an opportunity to get the vaccine really needs to seriously consider getting it for themselves and for the people around them so we can take our community to a different step and area than what we’re in right now,” said Daryl Reinicke, CEO of Westhills Village.

50% of the 975 vaccines received Monday will go to Monument Health caregivers, specifically those working to care for COVID-19 patients. The other half will go toward skilled caregivers.

“This is huge for us because it’s very difficult to go to work knowing that every time we come to work and we’re taking care of people there’s a potential risk that we’re bringing but also a risk that we’re receiving,” said Reinicke.

Keller and Reinicke said the shot was simple and painless, much like the flu shot they get regularly.

“It did not hurt at all, like a flu shot and I expect to feel fine though,” said Keller. “I feel fine right now, didn’t hurt. And I expect to feel the same way throughout the day.”

Although some of the Westhills Village staff got the shot Tuesday, Keller said she will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

