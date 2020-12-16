Advertisement

Colorado university honors student who died from COVID-19 with an honorary degree.

By KUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KUSA) - Graduation ceremonies are supposed to be celebrations, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed that a Colorado family.

Cody Lyster died from COVID-19 before he was able to graduate.

“He would’ve been the first in our family to obtain a college degree,” Cody Lyster’s dad Kevin said.

Cody Lyster, 21, passed away earlier this year from COVID-19, making him one of the youngest victims of the coronavirus in Colorado.

During Colorado Mesa University’s commencement ceremony, Cody Lyster was honored with an honorary degree.

His mother called the moment “bittersweet.”

A scholarship has been established in his name at the university to ensure other students have the opportunity to go to college.

