’Tis the season to lend a helping hand

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As you’re out holiday shopping, there is a good chance you’ve seen the red kettles and heard the volunteers ringing the bells.

This year the Salvation Army’s campaign focuses on “Rescuing Christmas,” and so far, they’ve raised 62% of their $380,000 campaign goal.

All of the funds raised during the holiday season help families in need during Christmas and throughout the year.

The Black Hills Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army, Javier Moreno, says that they’re a little bit behind at this point in the season.

“I think it’s important for people to realize that a little goes a long way. And so, even if all they have is just a few coins in their pocket, dropping those coins into the bucket. Even if it’s just a couple of dollars, all of the money that is raised goes to help families in need,” says Moreno.

Red kettles will be out until Dec. 24. People can donate with cash or use Google and Apple Pay. If people don’t feel comfortable going to a kettle location, they can donate online.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.