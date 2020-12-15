Advertisement

TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19

Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.(AP/Business Wire)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - Nathan Apodaca, more commonly known as the TikTok star Doggface208, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday, Dec. 15 post on his Instagram page.

Apodaca became an internet sensation in September when a video of him skateboarding on a highway in Idaho while drinking cran-raspberry juice and lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” went viral on TikTok. The video has since been viewed 73 million times on the social media platform TikTok.

In the post, Apodaca shares a photo of his test results notifying him he tested positive for COVID-19 and asks for followers to “send prayers.”

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Social media trend explodes for two Rapid City women
Rapid City Police have responded to at least eight crashes, among other weather-related calls.
RCPD responds to crashes as snow falls in the Black Hills
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Attorney General Ravnsborg breaks silence
One of the many ambulances the city owns.
Rapid City Council writes off more than $900K in uncollectible ambulance debt
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Meth, gun found in SUV involved in 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

Photo: KOTA-TV
Man arrested after firing shots from stolen Chrysler 300 multiple times
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota to free man serving life in child’s 2002 death
Exploring Custer Park
Increase in visitation at Custer State Park
A community member is getting ready to put money in the red kettle.
’Tis the season to lend a helping hand
Tens of thousands of giant South American River turtle hatchlings emerge on a sandy beach in...
WATCH: 100,000 turtles hatch on Brazilian beach