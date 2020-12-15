South Dakota verifies electoral college votes

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Electoral College has elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice-President of the United States.

However, South Dakota’s three electoral votes are going to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who won the popular vote of the state.

The three electoral voters met today in the State Capitol in Pierre to make it official, certifying and sending the results off to Washington DC for final approval before a joint session of Congress, which will occur on January 6th.

The three electors in attendance were Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden (R- South Dakota), Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R- South Dakota). Ravnsborg is still under investigation for his involvement in a September 13th involvement accident outside of Highmore.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett (R-South Dakota) has seen the process of this election from start to finish, and now will send these three votes along.

“Now we will send it to the President of the (US) Senate, which is Vice President Mike Pence. Then Congress will meet and officially title and certify the ballots,” said Barnett.

Lederman was taking the place of Governor Kristi Noem. Noem sent a letter in last Tuesday explaining she would not be in attendance for the event, for what Lederman explains was the “result of a schedule conflict.” Noem is meeting with President Trump at the White House today.

“(For me) to be able to be here and cast the vote for the people of South Dakota for President Trump, who has been a strong conservative figure for his presidential term, is a real honor,” Lederman explained.

Barnett said regardless of election results, it is an honor to be a part of this centuries old process.

“This is my first opportunity to oversee a general election,” Barnett said. “Again, our general election went (very) well this year. (A) Record number of ballots cast in South Dakota this year. Just over 427,000. (A) Record number of absentee, just north of 219,000. We had a nice, safe, and secure election here in South Dakota.”