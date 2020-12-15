Advertisement

South Dakota Mines to host virtual fall 2020 commencement Saturday

The fall 2020 class includes 120 bachelor’s degrees, 30 master’s degrees, and seven doctoral degrees.(KOTA)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A virtual commencement will be celebrated at the South Dakota School of Mines for the fall class of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To recognize students’ achievements, the university will create a virtual graduation video. It will premiere on the university’s YouTube page at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Fall 2020 graduates are invited to join any future commencement ceremony to receive their degree in person.

The fall 2020 class includes 120 bachelor’s degrees, 30 master’s degrees, and seven doctoral degrees. Graduate information can be found in the commencement program here.

Jorge Cisneros-Hernandez, a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, is a senior class representative and will speak at the ceremony. Cisneros-Hernandez served as president and design lead for the VEX U Robotics team, and as a member of the education division of the Professional Development Institute. He has worked as the senior assistant area coordinator in residence life and as a student employee in the mechanical engineering department.

Details on the South Dakota Mines spring commencement planned for Saturday, May 8, 2021, will be announced as they are made available.

