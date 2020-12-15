Advertisement

Rapid City scores 19 out of 100 on equality index

Rapid City scores low on LGBTQ+ inclusion, according to advocacy group index
Pride sign from Rapid City Pride in 2019.
Pride sign from Rapid City Pride in 2019.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City received a low score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), a nationwide evaluation of municipal laws affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

The Rapid City scored 19 out of 100 on the MEI, according to the HRC yearly scoring.

Points are awarded based on non-discrimination laws in employment, housing and public accommodations; municipalities as an employer, with points for policies like non-discrimination in city employment and an inclusive workplace; municipal services; law enforcement and the city leadership’s public position on equality.

SEE MORE: Review Rapid City’s MEI Scorecard

The low score is due to a lack of LGBTQ+ liaison in the city executive’s office and an LGBTQ+ liaison or task force in the police department.

Rapid City got zeros in three other categories: non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Because Rapid City established a Human Rights Commission that enforces NDO and had law enforcement report 2018 hate crime statistics to the FBI, the city scored points.

Spearfish also got a 19 out of 100, but for different reasons. While Spearfish doesn’t have a human rights commission, it got points for reporting 2018 hate crimes statistics to the FBI as Rapid City did. Spearfish also won points for nondiscrimination in city employment.

The HRC ranks nine South Dakota towns, with Brookings earning a perfect rank (100), followed by scores in Sioux Falls (62), Vermillion (53), Watertown (29), Rapid City (19), Spearfish (19), Aberdeen (12), Mitchell (0) and Pierre (0).

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Social media trend explodes for two Rapid City women
Rapid City Police have responded to at least eight crashes, among other weather-related calls.
RCPD responds to crashes as snow falls in the Black Hills
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Attorney General Ravnsborg breaks silence
One of the many ambulances the city owns.
Rapid City Council writes off more than $900K in uncollectible ambulance debt
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Meth, gun found in SUV involved in 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

Kevin Killer lays out his 100-day plan during a live in studio interview with KEVN Black Hills...
New OST President lays out next 100 days in office
New COVID-19 cases in South Dakota drop alongside low numbers of testing
Kara Flynn was appointed and sworn in as the new Area 3 Rapid City Area School Board...
Flynn sworn into Rapid City Area School Board Monday
The fall 2020 class includes 120 bachelor’s degrees, 30 master’s degrees, and seven doctoral...
South Dakota Mines to host virtual fall 2020 commencement Saturday