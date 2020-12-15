Advertisement

Less Snow More Sun This Week

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly cloudy skies across the region through the overnight. Temperatures will fall into the teens and in some places the single digits. Most of us will top our snow totals out at 2″ or less. Be careful on the road, where there could be some refreeze overnight.

In the morning you could see a stray flake here and there before the clouds thin out. Cloudy sky conditions to start and then peeks of sun and a warm up through the day for Tuesday. Mostly to partly cloudy skies and cold a high standing in the low to mid 30′s. The highs over the week will slowly climb into the 50′s by the weekend - well above average for this time of the year.

