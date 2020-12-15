Advertisement

Increase in visitation at Custer State Park

Exploring Custer Park
Exploring Custer Park(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - The great outdoors has been a popular refuge for people to turn to since the pandemic began. So how has that impacted state parks?

In a typical year at Custer State Park, they see about one point eight million visitors, but they’ve already seen almost two point one million visitors through November of this year alone.

They’ve also seen about a 15% increase in camping numbers from last year.

One possible reason behind the increase in visitation is that getting outside is an easy way to social distance.

“You know, our park was open. We kind of ran things as status quo in the summertime. You know you look at a lot of the surrounding states. Some of the recreation areas weren’t open, or they were closed down. Whereas we were open, allowing people for camping and allowing people to come outdoors and use our trails and recreate,” says the visitor services program manager at Custer State Park, Kobee Stalder.

Visitors are still coming to explore Custer State Park, and Stalder says it’s not just locals; it’s also people from out of state.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Social media trend explodes for two Rapid City women
Rapid City Police have responded to at least eight crashes, among other weather-related calls.
RCPD responds to crashes as snow falls in the Black Hills
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Attorney General Ravnsborg breaks silence
One of the many ambulances the city owns.
Rapid City Council writes off more than $900K in uncollectible ambulance debt
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Meth, gun found in SUV involved in 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

Photo: KOTA-TV
Man arrested after firing shots from stolen Chrysler 300 multiple times
A community member is getting ready to put money in the red kettle.
’Tis the season to lend a helping hand
Photos of the old South Dakota drivers license (left) and the new drivers license (right)...
Extension for South Dakota expired driver’s license ends Dec. 30
Kevin Killer lays out his 100-day plan during a live in studio interview with KEVN Black Hills...
New OST President lays out next 100 days in office