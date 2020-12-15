Advertisement

FDA approves genetically modified pig

FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes....
FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes. Note: This image taken from file video shows ordinary pigs, not the GalSafe pigs.(Source: KVVU via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a genetically modified pig that promises a number of benefits, including being safe to eat by people with certain allergies.

It’s the first time in history a genetically modified animal has been approved for both food and biomedical purposes.

The new GalSafe pig, as it is called, can help people who have an alpha-gal allergy, which is sometimes triggered by tick bites.

In the future, it’s hoped the GalSafe pig could also produce organs for transplants, and that its skin could be used for skin grafts for humans in need.

The FDA said the genetically modified GalSafe pig will not have any more negative impact on the environment than an average pig.

A company called Revivicor developed the modified pig. It’s the same company that cloned Dolly the sheep in 1996.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Social media trend explodes for two Rapid City women
Rapid City Police have responded to at least eight crashes, among other weather-related calls.
RCPD responds to crashes as snow falls in the Black Hills
One of the many ambulances the city owns.
Rapid City Council writes off more than $900K in uncollectible ambulance debt
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Attorney General Ravnsborg breaks silence
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Meth, gun found in SUV involved in 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation
Obamacare signups are approaching.
Interest is lively at deadline for ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release have half of inmate population