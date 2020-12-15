Extension for South Dakota expired driver’s license ends Dec. 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In March, the state issued an exemption for South Dakota driver’s license that needed to be renewed. Now, the deadline to renew those expired licenses is the end of December.

Driver’s Licensing Program staff spent the last nine months attempting to reduce renewals’ backlog by having exam stations open on additional days.

The DLP says to apply online. To apply online, visit Renew 2020 online. The renewal fee is $28 for a regular license and $33 for a CDL.

The licensing department can be contacted by email at dpsdl@state.sd.us or call 605-773-6883 for a renewal by mail packet for mail-in applications. The documents can be sent to “Driver Licensing Program, 118 W. Capitol Ave., Pierre SD 57501.”

If renewal must be done in-person, appointments must be made in advance here, DLP said. The staff advises that appointment times are filling up quickly.

Drivers with expired IDs or licenses after Dec. 30 may be subject to citation by law enforcement.

