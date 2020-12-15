Advertisement

Cold and Slippery this Morning; Sunny but still Chilly this Afternoon

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yesterday’s snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the Rapid City area and the central hills has left treacherous roads to drive on this morning. Make sure you allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Roads will improve by afternoon with sunny skies expected later today. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Milder air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday, but a strong cold front will bring some rain and snow showers Thursday night, and blustery, cooler air for Friday.

But the weekend is still looking dry and milder.

