Advertisement

RCPD responds to crashes as snow falls in the Black Hills

Rapid City Police have responded to at least eight crashes, among other weather-related calls.
Rapid City Police have responded to at least eight crashes, among other weather-related calls.
Rapid City Police have responded to at least eight crashes, among other weather-related calls.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police have addressed at least eight crashes due to slick roads on Monday.

The Black Hills may see snow accumulate up to 1/4″-1/2″ in Rapid City, with higher amounts on the west and southwest sides of town. Up to 1″ could fall further west and southwest in the Hills.

“Rapid City police officers are very busy this afternoon with a variety of different calls for service that include at least eight crashes. This winter weather means roads are slick,” the Rapid City Police Department said on social media.

MOTORIST ADVISORY: As you can see from this current look at our call screen, your Rapid City police officers are very...

Posted by Rapid City Police Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

As winter driver ensues, RCPD reminds Rapid City residents to drive with care.

“Other good practices include increasing your following distance and making sure ALL of your vehicle’s windows are clear of snow and ice,” they said.

Check out the weather! Get weather updates with our weather app.

👍 OR 👎? A band of moderate snow has developed across the Hills into Rapid City, resulting in snowfall during the past hour. Check out the view from Skyline Drive.

Posted by KOTA Territory News on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Social media trend explodes for two Rapid City women
Police and airport officials took the man into custody then to a medical facility after he...
Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem gives $345 million in grants to small businesses, health care providers
One of the many ambulances the city owns.
Rapid City Council writes off more than $900K in uncollectible ambulance debt
AP
Crash near Sheridan kills one leaves two injured

Latest News

The current plan is a temporary halt designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People covered...
Current COVID eviction assistance ends this month
“I believe I have not committed any crime. I believe that we will--when we have all the facts,...
Jason Ravnsborg speaks with press
Trauma is something that affects everyone differently, and can even alter people’s memory....
Rapid City counselor discusses the effects of trauma
Trauma is something that affects everyone differently, and can even alter people’s memory....
Rapid City counselor discusses the effects of trauma