RCPD responds to crashes as snow falls in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police have addressed at least eight crashes due to slick roads on Monday.

The Black Hills may see snow accumulate up to 1/4″-1/2″ in Rapid City, with higher amounts on the west and southwest sides of town. Up to 1″ could fall further west and southwest in the Hills.

“Rapid City police officers are very busy this afternoon with a variety of different calls for service that include at least eight crashes. This winter weather means roads are slick,” the Rapid City Police Department said on social media.

As winter driver ensues, RCPD reminds Rapid City residents to drive with care.

“Other good practices include increasing your following distance and making sure ALL of your vehicle’s windows are clear of snow and ice,” they said.

