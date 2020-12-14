Monument Health will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for caregivers Monday after receiving shipment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Dakota early Monday morning with Avera and Monument Health receiving their shipments by 10:30 a.m. and Sanford Health receiving theirs tomorrow.
Vaccine administration could begin as early as Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Twitter.
Monument Health received 975 doses of the vaccine and they will be administered to frontline healthcare workers at 3 or 4 p.m. Monday. The first to receive the vaccine will be those working directly with COVID-19 patients daily, Monument Health said.
correction: The original report said vaccines would be administered at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The date has now changed to sometimes Monday afternoon.
