Advertisement

Monument Health will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for caregivers Monday after receiving shipment

University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of the PFizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and it plans to begin vaccinations for its workers Monday.(Courtesy: UI Health Care)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Dakota early Monday morning with Avera and Monument Health receiving their shipments by 10:30 a.m. and Sanford Health receiving theirs tomorrow.

Vaccine administration could begin as early as Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Twitter.

Monument Health received 975 doses of the vaccine and they will be administered to frontline healthcare workers at 3 or 4 p.m. Monday. The first to receive the vaccine will be those working directly with COVID-19 patients daily, Monument Health said.

correction: The original report said vaccines would be administered at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The date has now changed to sometimes Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Social media trend explodes for two Rapid City women
Police and airport officials took the man into custody then to a medical facility after he...
Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem gives $345 million in grants to small businesses, health care providers
AP
Crash near Sheridan kills one leaves two injured
Station 1 is the fire departments headquarters in downtown.
Station 1 in Rapid City is getting a remodel

Latest News

A look into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of...
As COVID-19 vaccine ships to South Dakota, state reports 317 new cases
Black Elk Peak in the Black Hills National Forest (KOTA TV)
Forest Services announces annual winter closures for Black Hills
Unemployment numbers in South Dakota continue to fluctuate as the state’s economy deals with...
Unemployment claims rise in South Dakota jobs report
One of the entrances to the reservation.
Guidance for legal marijuana use on Pine Ridge approved