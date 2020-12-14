Advertisement

‘I don’t want to die’: Surfer, 20, survives shark attack off Oregon coast

By KATU Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) - A 20-year-old surfer from Oregon spent several days recovering in the hospital after a shark attacked while he was catching waves with his friends.

Surviving was the only thought on 20-year-old Cole Herrington’s mind as he tried to out-paddle a shark Dec. 6 near Seaside, Oregon. The surfer and friends had been catching waves when suddenly, the shark struck from behind.

“I was trying to fight for my life and make sure I got back to the shore,” he said. “I was just kind of looking to the sky and asking God to save my life and saying, ‘I don’t want to die.’”

The shark latched onto Herrington’s leg, its razor-sharp teeth ripping deep through the booties he’d purchased earlier that day and striking his shin. He managed to make his way back to the rocks, where friends and others nearby jumped into action to try and stop the bleeding.

Herrington spent several days in the hospital and had at least two surgeries. He will need physical therapy and will likely be stuck in bed for a while, but the surfer says he’ll be back on a board as soon as possible.

It’s believed the shark that attacked Herrington was a great white.

Copyright 2020 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and airport officials took the man into custody then to a medical facility after he...
Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem gives $345 million in grants to small businesses, health care providers
Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Social media trend explodes for two Rapid City women
AP
Crash near Sheridan kills one leaves two injured
Station 1 is the fire departments headquarters in downtown.
Station 1 in Rapid City is getting a remodel

Latest News

It’s believed the shark that attacked the surfer was a great white.
Surfer bitten in leg during shark attack off Ore. coast
Toys for Tots programs slightly modified for 2020.
Toy for Tots modified for pandemic
Hanukkah celebrated at the Monument.
Menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore
Certain debts forgiven.
Ambulance debts written off