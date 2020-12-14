Advertisement

Forest Services announces annual winter closures for Black Hills

Black Elk Peak in the Black Hills National Forest (KOTA TV)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced its annual winter travel restrictions for the Black Hills National Forest to protect wintering wildlife when they are most vulnerable. Some roads and areas on the Black Hills Forest will close from now through Dec.15.

Gates are closed to provide a seasonal refuge for wildlife, protect road and trail surfaces and other resources, and provide public safety as some of the roads are converted into part of the snowmobile trail system. Seasonally closed roads and trails are identified on the current Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM).

A list of campsites remaining open through the winter season can be found here.

HNF Officials would like to remind the public to use extreme caution when driving on forest system roads, as the road ahead may become impassable or hazardous due to ice and snow cover. Roads throughout the National Forest System are not maintained or plowed through the winter months.

Seasonal sites and roads typically reopen mid-May, conditions permitting, Forest Services says.

For additional information, visit the Black Hills National Forest website, Facebook, or Twitter.

