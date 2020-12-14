Advertisement

Current COVID eviction assistance ends this month

The current plan is a temporary halt designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People covered by the plan had to be renters who faced eviction because of the pandemic.
The current plan is a temporary halt designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People covered by the plan had to be renters who faced eviction because of the pandemic.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since Sept. 4 some people falling behind on rent and facing eviction have had a reprieve. But the COVID eviction moratorium expires in less than three weeks.

The current plan is a temporary halt designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People covered by the plan had to be renters who faced eviction because of the pandemic.

The Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission provides low-income families with decent, safe, and sanitary housing. Their executive director is unsure how many people relied on the plan, but says they have noticed an increase in rent delinquencies.

”With that being said, we’re doing everything we can to work with these folks to avoid terminations,” said Doug Wells, the executive director. “Terminations are in no one’s best interest. Landlords don’t want to terminate. Obviously, tenants don’t want their leases terminated so from our standpoint the best thing we can do is work with residents, try to work out payment agreements, whatever we can do.”

The current COVID eviction ban ends December 31st.

