Advertisement

US looking into possible Treasury Department computer hack

This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers apparently got into computers at the U.S. Treasury Department and possibly other federal agencies, touching off a government response involving the National Security Council.

Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said Sunday that the government is aware of reports about the hacks. “We are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” he wrote in an email.

The government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it has been working with other agencies “regarding recently discovered activity on government networks. CISA is providing technical assistance to affected entities as they work to identify and mitigate any potential compromises.”

Reuters reported Sunday that a group backed by a foreign government stole information from Treasury and a Commerce Department agency responsible for deciding internet and telecommunications policy. Intelligence agencies are reportedly concerned that other agencies were hacked using similar tools.

The Treasury Department deferred comment to the National Security Council.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP
Crash near Sheridan kills one leaves two injured
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem gives $345 million in grants to small businesses, health care providers
Crews are demolishing the old Hardee's building in Dakota Market Square.
Crews demolish old Hardee’s building at Dakota Market Square
Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child porn
Station 1 is the fire departments headquarters in downtown.
Station 1 in Rapid City is getting a remodel

Latest News

Kids got to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Santa and Mrs. Claus took a trip to The Shops at Main Street Square
The tradition of gift wrapping at the Rushmore Mall continues for YFS.
YFS holds annual gift wrapping event
Santa at Main street square
Santa at Main street square
YFS gift wrapping fundraiser at the Rushmore mall
YFS Gift wrapping at the Rushmore mall
Lead community Christmas dinner canceled due to rising coronavirus cases
Lead Christmas community dinner canceled