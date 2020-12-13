Advertisement

Social media trend explodes for two Rapid City women

Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are creating hot cocoa bombs, with five flavors to choose from: peppermint, Reese’s Pieces, smores, white chocolate, and butterscotch.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Hot Cocoa Day but two Rapid City women didn’t wait for this little holiday to hop on a social media trend, creating hot cocoa bombs.

Kristina Colhoff and Leona Means created Sassy Sweets, a Facebook-based business after seeing the trend on social media and trying it out at a girl’s night.

Along with the help of friends and family, the duo has made hundreds of these sweet wintery treats over the last week.

Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, there are five flavors to choose from: peppermint, Reese’s Pieces, smores, white chocolate, and butterscotch.

Colhoff said it began as a way to bring people some extra joy this holiday season and has now grown into its own full-time job.

”We were quite surprised of the amount of people who want hot cocoa bombs, and we didn’t expect it to explode,” said Colhoff. “Which it totally did and so now we’re putting 15 to 20 hours after our full-time jobs just trying to make hot cocoa bombs.”

If you want to hop on the social media trend, visit Sassy Sweets.

