YFS holds annual gift wrapping event

The tradition of gift wrapping at the Rushmore Mall continues for YFS.
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The holiday season is here, and people are checking off items on their gift lists.

And if you need your presents wrapped and want to give back, then you’re in luck.

Youth and Family Services is continuing their gift wrapping fundraising event at the Rushmore Mall.

The communications coordinator for YFS, Brianna Nelson, says the organization provides services and support to more than 14-thousand kids and families throughout 29 counties in Western South Dakota every year.

“So the funds raised at this booth are incredibly important. They help fill services and programs keep operating. And help out kids and families in our community,” says Nelson.

Crews will be at the gift wrapping station in the Rushmore Mall until Christmas Eve.

They still need about 20 more volunteers the week of Christmas. If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

