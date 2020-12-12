Station 1 in Rapid City is getting a remodel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Station 1, Rapid City’s oldest working fire station, high tech in its prime now inadequate.

“We’ve ran out of space,” says Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson. “Our department’s much different today than it was 45 years ago and we have a lot more administrative staff, we have a lot more firefighters and paramedics and EMT’s. We’ve got a lot more things and so we need more room.”

It’s to the point where closets are used as offices.

In addition to needing more space, the station isn’t compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is the only station left with co-habitative dorms.

“This has been in the works for many year,” says Culberson. “We’ve kind of taken a couple runs at this several times and at this point it is we’ve got to get something done. We’re just completely out of space and have nowhere else to go.”

Thanks to the city council’s approval, the station can move forward.

“We’ll have an architectural firm and engineering firm come in and we sit down and we figure out what kind of space we need and from that then conceptualized drawings and showing what this should look like and how much we should expand or if we need to,” says Culberson.

He says the process is going to take a couple of months.

