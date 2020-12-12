Advertisement

Cold weekend, but mild air returns by next week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A foggy start to the morning brought a layer of ice on trees, bushes and grass around the region, especially into the northern and central plains. A few areas also had some light snow showers pass through, but those have now subsided as we head into the evening hours. Rime ice overnight and this morning built up on the trees and bushes due to supercooled water droplets that were present in the lowest levels of the atmosphere. Supercooled water droplets are found in clouds, and when there is fog near the surface, those droplets freeze onto surfaces but cause minor damage because it is less dense than liquid droplets (i.e. freezing rain/drizzle). An interesting process change to say the least.

Heading into Sunday, temperatures are expected to stay near freezing with partly sunny conditions. Light fog may again develop late Sunday into Monday with a southeasterly wind in place, and a few areas could see light snow showers Monday afternoon. Accumulations look minimal at the moment. Cooler start to the week, but above average temperatures creep back into the 7 day forecast by the mid and end of next week. We could be seeing temperatures near 50 degrees by the weekend. Still dry after Monday.

