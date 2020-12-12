Advertisement

A Little Bit of Snow for the Weekend

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Our snow chances stay with us through early AM Saturday. Then it dries out and the sunshine stays in control for the next seven days.

Overnight lows in the 20 and teens and 1-2″ expected region-wide. The snow stops by about lunchtime and then highs Saturday in the low 30s and upper 20′s for the entire area. The next seven days are looking dry, no rain or snow but cooler followed by a warm-up to above average again. Not the 70′s and 60′s that we saw earlier, but still warmer than average.

