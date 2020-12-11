Advertisement

Slight Snow Chances Friday Night

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight we will stick with the cloudy skies and colder temperatures.

The cold front came through and dropped the temperatures and this will bring us closer to normal. Our snow chances have increase and will mainly be a Friday night/Saturday morning event. We will see less than an inch in most places. The sun comes out again next week but our temperatures will not be a warm as they were. In the 40′s and overnight in the 20s and teens.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
Helene Duhamel
SD lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
Black Hills Community Action Initiative has held weekly protests since the beginning of June --...
Rapid City man arrested for DUI after striking fire hydrant and long pursuit
Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer,...
Bold beer run nets $350 in stolen brew
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
A South Dakota Supreme Court appeal, the next step in Hideaway Hills lawsuit

Latest News

Forecast for Friday
Cooler with Snow Chances
Cooler, more clouds and breezy today
Today
Cooler & breezy Thursday
Windy and cooler for the rest of the week.
Windy and Cooler in the Black Hills