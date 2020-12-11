Pennington County surpasses 100 COVID-19-related deaths; SD reports 945 new cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported another 33 coronavirus-related deaths as well as more than 900 new cases in South Dakota on Friday.

A total of 1,210 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. Nine residents of Pennington County were reported dead due to COVID-19-related symptoms on Friday. Pennington County has lost 107 residents with 30 of those coming since Dec. 1.

Officials reported 945 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total known cases in the state to over 89,672 cases. However, active cases decreased by more than 600 to 15,622 due to additional recoveries.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease dropped by 24 to 467. COVID-19 patients occupy 17% of the state’s hospital beds and 36.8% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 35% of hospital beds and 30% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Friday:

In Pennington County, 1,829 of 9,817 people (+114) are contagious or 18.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.2%.

For people in Meade County, 396 of 1,994 people (+27) are contagious or 18.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13%.

In Lawrence County, 410 of 2,301 people (+26) are contagious or 17.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.9%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 276 of 1,775 (+12) people are contagious or 15.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

In Custer County, 122 of 626 people (+6) are contagious or 19.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.1%.

In Butte County, 121 of 798 (+7) people are contagious or 15.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 56 of 390 (+7) people are contagious or 14.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.1%.

In Jackson County, 46 of 235 people (+3) are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.2%.

For people in Haakon County, 45 of 183 (+5) people are contagious or 24% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.9%.

In Bennett County, 35 of 336 (+1) people are contagious or 10.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.9%.

For people in Ziebach County, 94 of 261 (+5) people are contagious or 36% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.4%.

In Harding County, 20 of 86 (+/-0) people are contagious or 23.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 28.7%.

For people in Perkins County, 65 of 232 (+2) people are contagious or 28% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.9%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

