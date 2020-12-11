Advertisement

Local artist works on 20 foot sculpture for Black Hills State University

Dale Lamphere, a BHSU alumn, best known for his Dignity of Earth and Sky sculpture in Chamberlain, has been working with Black Hills State University to create a work of art of their own.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KOTA) - One iconic South Dakota artist is hoping to bring people together with his new sculpture for Black Hills State University.

Dale Lamphere, a BHSU alumn, best known for his Dignity of Earth and Sky sculpture in Chamberlain, has been working with Black Hills State University to create a work of art of their own.

With the plan of being completed by the Fall of 2021, the sculpture for Black Hills State will be 20 feet tall and 14 feet wide, made entirely of stainless steel in silver, gold, and green, resembling a yellow jacket hive.

”The initial thought was perhaps to do their mascot, but I wanted something that was a little more inclusive, a little more universal,” said Lamphere. “Something that could represent the university on into the future.”

Lamphere has over 70 public pieces across the country and is excited to bring another to his alma mater.

