Interest in the cosmetology field continues to grow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In September, KOTA reported enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities is down nearly three percent, but what about trade schools?

Salon chairs fill up as students from The Salon Professional Academy put capes on their clients.

The director of operations says enrollment numbers are up, and they’re fielding more calls from potential students.

“They’re looking at other options and, of course, are programs from the cosmetology on down to the esthetics massage and nail techs. Our massage program is only eleven months long, and some of the others are shorter. So they’re looking at career opportunities that they can get in. Get their training done and get back out into the workforce right away,” says the director of operations, Wendy Beaumont.

Beaumont says enrollment for massage and esthetics has almost doubled.

“We’re booking where our classes are full into the next year,” says Beaumont.

Some students at the academy were looking for changes in their career, like Lisa Busack.

“I retired law enforcement after 16 years, and this was another passion that I always wanted to do. So it was kind of a full circle where I’ve seen people at their worst, and now I get to help them feel their best,” says Busack.

Busack should graduate by March of 2021.

“The different programs that the whole cosmetology does, I wasn’t going to limit myself. I can travel anywhere and get a job. I mean, the demand is there,” says Busack.

