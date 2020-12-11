Advertisement

Governor Kristi Noem announces new grant programs

The grants come as the state continues to try and find ways to spend $1.25 billion of coronavirus relief dollars ahead of the current December 30th deadline to do so.
Super Blue Blood Moon over the South Dakota State Capitol; Photo courtesy of Keith Hemmelman (KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem announced that up to $345 million in additional grants would be dispersed to small businesses, non-profit organizations, and healthcare providers dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Dakota is in a strong position thanks to the amazing work of our small businesses and healthcare providers,” said Governor Noem. “This additional relief will help ensure that our economic engines continue to thrive and our healthcare providers have the resources they need to continue the excellent care they give to our friends, family, and neighbors.”

Eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations may apply for up to $195 million in grants to compensate for reductions in cash flow from September through November of this year.

$150 million dollars is available to eligible healthcare providers, with $75 million available for hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, and $75 million available for other community-based providers of safety net programs. To qualify, providers must deliver services in underserved areas of the state or to persons who are uninsured or part of a vulnerable population such as seniors, persons with disabilities, or children. Funds will offset increased costs and lost revenue due to COVID-19 and ensure continuation of essential healthcare services.

Entities are encouraged to apply, regardless of whether they think they will qualify for a grant.

Applications for the additional grant will be accepted starting December 14 through December 20. Additional information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, is available here.

