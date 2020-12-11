Advertisement

Duo makes hot holiday item out of home kitchen: hot cocoa bombs

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Kristina Colhoff and Leona Means didn’t expect their fun girls’ night activity to explode into a bomb business.

The two have made thousands of Hot Cocoa Bombs for the Rapid City area out of Colhoff’s kitchen.

They have multiple flavors and ask for orders through their Facebook Page, Sassy Sweets.

They sell $6 a bomb, 4 for $20, dozen for $60 get two free bombs.

Watch our live report to learn how they’re made.

