Advertisement

Crash near Sheridan kills one leaves two injured

The wreck happened around 11 AM Friday
AP
AP(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) On Friday morning Dec 11 a three-vehicle crash north of Sheridan leaves a 23-year-old dead and two others injured.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, two vehicles were stopped at WY 338 waiting to turn left when Todd Kohler 52, who was driving a 2015 ford f-250 did not notice the stopped vehicles and collided with the two Chevrolets.

Shariah Harper 23, of Sheridan, was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injures.

Carol Harnish 71, of Dayton, was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

Highway Patrol says cell phone use is being investigated in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer,...
Bold beer run nets $350 in stolen brew
Crews are demolishing the old Hardee's building in Dakota Market Square.
Crews demolish old Hardee’s building at Dakota Market Square
Helene Duhamel
UPDATE: Duhamel feels ‘much better’ after overnight hospitalization, COVID-19 drug treatment
Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child porn
With everything going virtual these days it's easy to lose a grip on reality. However, a...
Game On brings fun to Rapid City with new indoor adventure center

Latest News

A model of the Black Hills in South Dakota.
The Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association reports a 15% decrease in the 2020 tourism index
Kristina Colhoff and Leona Means didn’t expect their fun girls’ night activity to explode into...
Duo makes hot holiday item out of home kitchen: hot cocoa bombs
Scientists with Pfizer said they have developed a COVID-19 vaccine that is 90 percent effective.
Monument Health to receive Pfizer vaccine early next week
Katie Wolf, a recent graduate from Black Hills State University was among 160 BHSU grads who...
Recent Black Hills State graduate shares her 2020 experience