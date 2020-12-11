Crash near Sheridan kills one leaves two injured

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) On Friday morning Dec 11 a three-vehicle crash north of Sheridan leaves a 23-year-old dead and two others injured.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, two vehicles were stopped at WY 338 waiting to turn left when Todd Kohler 52, who was driving a 2015 ford f-250 did not notice the stopped vehicles and collided with the two Chevrolets.

Shariah Harper 23, of Sheridan, was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injures.

Carol Harnish 71, of Dayton, was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

Highway Patrol says cell phone use is being investigated in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.