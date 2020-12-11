Advertisement

Box Elder resident brings holiday cheer through musical Christmas lights

By Aaron Dickens
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - 3,000 Christmas lights all in sync with a song.

If you drive by this house on Flight Line Court in Box Elder, turn the radio station to 96.7 FM. You will notice the music goes along with the lights.

Patrick Arnold, who is in the Airforce, says he set it up for his kids.

“My daughter’s favorite song is ‘Into the Unknown.’” he said. “There is a pretty nice sequence to that on here. It’s part of x lights around the world. It’s going to be on a video with about 400 other houses.”

You can even request a song if you’re passing by here.

