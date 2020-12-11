Advertisement

3 more influenza cases reported in South Dakota this week

According to Dr. Joe McLaughlin, an estimated 8% of the American population contracts...
According to Dr. Joe McLaughlin, an estimated 8% of the American population contracts influenza every year. (ImageBlocks) (KTVF)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been three new cases of influenza reported in South Dakota, according to the Department of Health this week.

So far, there have been 10 lab-confirmed positive cases statewide this season.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there’s been a total of two deaths in South Dakota due to influenza complications.

There’s one new influenza-related hospitalization that happened Nov. 29-Dec. 5 according to the state, which brings the total since the start of the season to four, according to the Department of Health.

During the 2019-20 influenza season, 33 South Dakotans died, the DOH said.

